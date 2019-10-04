An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the fake accounts case as the copies of the reference had not yet been provided to all 30 of the suspects.

As the hearing resumed, Judge Mohammad Bashir remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to provide copies of reference to the suspects.

“How will they even contest the claims if the copies of the reference are not being given to them,” the judge remarked.

The judge meanwhile extended until October 22 the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, chief suspects in the case, who had been produced before the court today.

NAB officials claimed that Harish and Company were the front company of Park Lane Estate which caused Rs 60 million loss to the national exchequer.

The investigation officer of the case told judge Bashir that the anti-corruption watchdog had asked the interior ministry to issue red warrants for Younis Qadwai and Azam Wazir, both of whom are nominated in the case and are currently abroad.

On the other hand, Asif Zardari also met his children in the court where Bilawal briefed him about his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Moreover, they exchanged their opinions on the general situation of the party.

Zardari got candid with media as he discussed his medical condition. He maintained that due to his fluctuating sugar level, he needs to be shifted to hospital where a ward will be made a sub-jail.