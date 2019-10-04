Govt plans to make drug tests mandatory in schools

In a session of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control held yesterday, the government revealed plans to make drug tests mandatory for students and school staff in Islamabad.

Shehryar Afridi holds the honor of being Minister of State for Narcotics Control.

Afridi made himself very clear that the government’s plans to determine legislation and punishment for possession and distribution of crystal methamphetamine or ice are in process.

Highlighting the increasing trend of ice-meth drugs in the country, the minister informed the panel that there were penalties on possession of heroin and hashish but nothing was there for methamphetamine known by its street names of crystal-meth and ice-meth.

Mentioning that the ministry had a collection of data of “drug dealers and money launderers” from over 250 international law enforcement agencies, the minister claimed that former Interpol president Ronald Robin and the United Arab Emirates authorities were seeking Pakistan’s help on the matter.

He also made it clear that anybody responsible for encouraging or introducing the youth to drugs will have to face consequences, regardless of their background or political holding.

Amjad Javed Saleemi, Narcotics Control Secretary told the Senate committee about the system that helps them track drug peddlers and their facilitators through a record they maintain of criminal entities involved in the narcotics trade.

On the other hand, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) conducted the last comprehensive survey of drug use in Pakistan in 2013, according to which found that drug use was more common among those aged between 25 to 39 than 15 to 24, the age bracket these legislations target.