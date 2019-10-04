At UN, Pakistan renews its commitment to working towards ‘Drug Free World’

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to eradicate drug-abuse from its society and back global efforts for combating narcotics-smuggling and transnational organized crime, but voiced concern over the moves in some countries to legalize the use of illicit drugs.

“We believe this approach (legalizing use of illicit drug) is counter-productive, and would give rise to increase in drug demand, igniting the supply chain and having direct fallout on our region,” Pakistani delegate Qasim Aziz Butt told the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with Social, Humanitarian and Cultural questions.