Using seminary students as human shield is not democracy: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan hit out at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for its planned march on Islamabad, saying that using pupils of religious seminaries as human shield was not democracy.

In a tweet, she said, “Maulana Sahib should not go against the law and Islam by protecting those who have looted the nation with impunity,” she said. “Staging street protest against Imran Khan is synonymous with (sic) giving a licence to corruption.”

Firdous also pointed out that even the two mainstream opposition parties whose leaders are in jail for corruption were not in favour of the march.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said in a series of tweets that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been doing politics with JUI-F chief, as the opposition had become a symbol of political hypocrisy.

She raised a point as to how the leaders, who were not fair with one another, could speak truth to the people.

The JUI-F chief should rather raise his voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and target fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his criticism, she held. Earlier, about the JUI-F chief’s plan to lock down the federal capital, Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan urged Fazl to avoid using religious seminaries and religious sentiments for his personal gains.