Shehbaz excuses himself from leading Azadi March

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday excused himself from leading the Azadi March against the incumbent government.

Shehbaz met PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat prison and informed him about the decisions made by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Sources said Shehbaz briefed Nawaz on his meeting with PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Nawaz Sharif instructed his younger brother to call an APC of opposition parties at the earliest in order to finalise the Azadi March announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Nawaz asked Shehbaz to convey his message to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the PPP must participate in the Azadi March. He asked younger Sharif to consult with the JUI-F chief over the final date of Azadi March.

Nawaz also urged Shehbaz to lead the Azadi March, to which he apologised by saying his health condition does not allow this, adding that Ahsan Iqbal and other party leaders must be considered for this task.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F has formally sought permission from the Punjab government for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in the prison.

Sources said that a three-member high-level JUI-F delegation would call on Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat.

The delegation will consist of Senator Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Akram Duranni, which will deliver Fazlur Rehman’s message to Nawaz Sharif.