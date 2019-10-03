Pakistan urges world to take notice of HR violations in IHK

The Foreign Office has said that the Kashmir dispute stands internationalised and more steps are on the cards to effectively highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmir people. At his weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal pointed out that the festering dispute has been taken up by Pakistan at every forum including most recently at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He said the internationalisation of Kashmir dispute has moved India to the corner and it is not finding any way to come out of this situation.

He strongly condemned the unprecedented communication blockade and clampdown in the occupied valley. He said Pakistan impresses upon the world community to take notice of the blatant human rights violations there.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said Indian occupying forces have martyred thirteen Kashmiris over the last one week. He said there are reports of more deaths but due to complete communication blackout, the exact details are not coming out of the held valley. He said occupied Kashmir remains under siege and cut off from the rest of the world since the lockdown was imposed on 4th August. He said this unprecedented military lockdown and inhumane actions by the Indian authorities risk lives of the people.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Saudi position on Kashmir dispute is very clear and public. He said the communiqué of OIC contact group on Kashmir reflects the position of Saudi Arabia and the Muslim Ummah on the dispute.

About the appointment of Munir Akram as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the Spokesperson said Munir Akram has been a distinguished member of the foreign service. His accomplishments and achievements are well known. He said Munir Akram will soon assume his responsibilities in New York.