ECP rejects plea seeking cancellation of PTI’s registration

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected an application seeking cancellation of the party registration of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the charges on money laundering after declaring it as non-maintainable. The ECP two-member commission headed by its member from Punjab Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi heard the application against the incumbent government seeking cancellation of PTI party registration on charges of money laundering. The applicant Muhammad Azeem Khan Afridi appeared before the ECP commission and insisted that the ruling party PTI’s as many as 115 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are involved in the money laundering and called to cancel the party registration over giving tickets to money launderers.