Alvi, Buzdar discuss political situation, welfare projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi and discussed overall situation in the country. During the meeting, both the leaders also deliberated upon the ongoing welfare projects in Punjab. The CM informed the president about steps being taken by the provincial government to control spread of dengue disease. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq was also present in the meeting. Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi had called upon the country’s corporate sector to also play more effective role to tackle climate change challenges. He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York and said that the premier had talked about the challenges of global warming and climate change. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid participated in the International Dental Conference at Expo Centre which was organised by University of Health Sciences on Thursday. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the conference. Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, VC King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, MS Punjab Dental Hospital Dr Asim Farooqi, ambassadors from different countries, teachers, professors and large number of students also participated in the conference.