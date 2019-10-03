USAID delegation meets with NBP on Revolving Fund Account

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) director finance, chief financial advisor, along with their team visited the National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) head office on Thursday. During their visit, the team briefed the USAID delegation about the system developed by NBP, under the guidance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for handling of revolving funds account maintained by USAID in NBP branches. USAID Director Finance Charline Eastin, expressed satisfaction over the newly developed application which would reduce the turnaround time and standardise the statement of USAID accounts across NBP network. SBP, NBP and USAID have developed a combined training program for potential users of the system. USAID is currently working on multiple initiatives in Pakistan in education, health, governance and Social sectors.