Dr Sabiha Mansoor launches her new book

“I don’t measure success in monetary terms. I don’t measure success in terms of promotion. I feel that, if you are able to face yourself at the end of the day and if you wake up happy, I think you are successful in whatever you are doing,” this is how one of the women educators describes success in the book Successful Women Educators & Human Development in Punjab 1974-2007 authored by Dr Sabiha Mansoor.

Dr Sabiha Mansoor has donned many hats as an outstanding scholar, a reputed administrator having served as Professor and head of Department at Aga Khan University, setting up new programs and departments as the founding Dean of Beaconhouse National University, and as a visionary leader serving as Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University. The author is a dedicated educationist and a prolific writer who has published numerous books and academic papers related to language and education. In recognition of her contribution to higher education in Pakistan, Dr Mansoor has received the award of Professor Meritorious.

The book was launched on September 28, 2019 by Lahore School of Economics (LSE) at Avari. The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by LSE Rector, Dr Shahid Amjad. Dr Shahid Amjad Chaudhry welcomed the guests.

He said that it is a special occasion as LSE supports women’s role in the field of education.

He said 85 percent of LSE employees are women. He paid tribute to Mrs QuratulAin Ramday and his sister Farida.

The book was successfully launched in the presence of renowned educationists and dignitaries like Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat Mahmood congratulated Sabiha on her 10th book.

He said that the culture of research needs to be promoted.

He said women have done amazing contributions as teachers, daughters and mothers.

The panellists at the book launch included Dr Fariha Zafar, Nasreen Kasuri, Dr Najma Najam, Souriya Anwar, Salima Hashmi and Khawar Mumtaz. The panellist discussion was chaired by Professor Dr Fareeha Zafar of LSE.

Successful Women Educators & Human Development in Punjab 1974-2007 is a deftly written book that is not only important for educationists and academic researchers but is also equally significant for historians because it talks about strong women who have dedicated their lives to educating the nation since 1947. This book highlights the role women have played in promoting women’s empowerment through education from 1947 onward. The book identifies some of the key traits and skills that make for a “successful woman educator” accompanied by engaging profiles of academic luminaries such as Priobola Mangat Rai to non-formal educators working in difficult conditions to enhance girls’ education. Dr Sabiha Mansoor has preserved the experiences of women who played an important role in promoting women’s empowerment since the birth of the nation for generations to come.