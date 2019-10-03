I like medium spice: Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William revealed he is wary of spicy food ahead of Pakistan tour. The royal couple attended an engagement at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday where they met with prominent British-Pakistani figures including community leaders, chefs, musicians and artists. The 2017 MasterChef winner, Dr Saliha Mahmood Ahmed was in attendance too.

The future king of England is apparently excited about the flavourful food to come. As the royals discussed food, Kate Middleton revealed how hard it is cooking curry for the family, reports Daily Express.

In a video, she can be seen saying to Prince William, “You always have medium.” He later says, “I like medium spice though I’m not so good with spice.” He then chuckles, “I’m wary around it.”

While their kids are served no spice food but Princess Charlotte apparently takes after her mom who loves spice.

On the upcoming official visit, he reportedly added “I’m looking forward to it anyway. I’m going to need a bigger suit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are slated to visit Pakistan within less than two weeks on October 14. Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country in 2006.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore inexpensive earrings by a Pakistani brand as she stepped out with Prince William to visit the Aga Khan Centre in London.

It seems like Pakistani brands have reached the royals even before the royals reached the country for their official visit, which will begin next month, from October 14 to 18.

Kate Middleton looked stylish as ever on Wednesday, donning a stunning teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, with matching green earrings by a Pakistani brand, that cost just £6.53.

The ceramic drop earrings were likely chosen by her stylist.

This is not the first time that the 37-year-old royal opted for an affordable label. She often includes affordable clothing and pieces of jewellery in her wardrobe.

It’s interesting how duchess’ is updating her wardrobe ahead of her tour. The colour of her dress was green, serving as a nod to Pakistan’s flag.

The upcoming week-long Pakistan visit marks the first time a member of the British royal family has visited since 2006, when Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last major foreign visit together was to Sweden and Norway in January 2018.