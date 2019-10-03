Art and culture enthusiasts express concern over closing of cultural programmes at Lok Virsa

Arts and culture lovers have expressed grave concerns over closing of a number of cultural programmes including Open Mic and Mandwa Film Club at the National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa.

The visitors of Lok Virsa have also expressed concerns over the closing of famous ‘sharbat’ point and ‘Lok Khaba’, a traditional food restaurant, at Lok Virsa.

The newly constructed ‘Sharbat point’, was inaugurated two years ago, said a regular visitor Naseem Gul.

He said that the shop was serving as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.