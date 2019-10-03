Netherlands, Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series against England

The Netherlands and Ireland will host Pakistan for three ODIs and two T20Is, respectively, in the lead up to their tour of England in 2020. The VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen will host the three ODIs on 4, 7 and 9 July, while the two T20Is in Ireland will be played on 12 and 14 July. Pakistan will then travel to England where they will play three World Test Championship Tests, from 30 July to 20 August before taking on the 50-over world champions in three T20Is on 29 and 31 August and 2 September. The series between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be the first-ever between the two sides, though they have previously met thrice in ICC events. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 and 2003, Pakistan won by eight wickets and 97 runs in Lahore and Paarl, respectively, while in Colombo in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, Pakistan won by nine wickets.

Betty Timmer, Chair of KNCB, said: “We are pleased to announce the schedule of the Netherlands versus Pakistan ODI series. Pakistan is one of the most exciting and followed teams in the world and they will add further flavor and context to our domestic season. “This series will contribute significantly in our endeavours to put together a strong and formidable side for the 13-team ICC ODI League, which commences next year. It will provide the much-required exposure and experience to our talented men’s side and will also help in the promotion and development of the game in our part of the world.”

The Netherlands have qualified for the league by virtue of winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship. The ODI league will be a direct qualification pathway towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will also be contested by the 12 Test playing countries. In the first edition of the league, each side will play four home and four away series each comprising of three ODIs moving to all teams playing each other from the second cycle onwards. The two T20Is between Ireland and Pakistan will be the first instance of the two teams playing each other in the shorter format in Ireland. Pakistan, to date, have played six ODIs and a Test – Ireland’s first appearance in the format – in Ireland.

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director at Cricket Ireland, said: “Ireland and Pakistan have a close affinity, both across men’s and women’s cricket, and we are delighted to welcome the top-ranked T20I side to Ireland for what will be an action-packed series. The two-match series will be well-timed, being just 12 weeks from the start of the T20 World Cup – a tournament that we hope to be joining Pakistan at via the Qualifier tournament later this year. This year we have seen a number of great performances by Ireland and some exciting young talent emerge in the T20 squad – the way to further improve our players is to pit ourselves against the world’s-best, and in Pakistan we have that opportunity. The fixtures will be part of a big home season for Ireland, where we are hosting a number of Full Member teams. It is yet another big year to look forward to in Irish cricket.” Ireland and Pakistan have previously featured in just one T20I, with Pakistan winning The Oval fixture by 39 runs on way to lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in England in 2009.

PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, said: “The PCB is looking forward to visiting the Netherlands and Ireland. On our previous trips, we have received tremendous public support who have thronged the stadia to not only watch cricket but also appreciate and encourage the players. We also have a long and strong relationship with KNCB and Ireland Cricket, and I am confident the upcoming tours will further strengthen the bonding.”

Itinerary:

4 July – 1st ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen

7 July – 2nd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen

9 July – 3rd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen

12 July – 1st T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA

14 July – 2nd T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA