PM announces committee of businessmen to sort out concerns with NAB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced setting up a committee based on the members of business community to amicably address their concerns with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The prime minister was chairing a meeting with a delegation of business leaders belonging to various trade and industry chambers including incumbent and former presidents, here at the PM Office.

The prime minister said a strategy had been formulated to resolve the matters of business community as the country’s future was linked with strong economy.