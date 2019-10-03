National development linked to creating ‘ease of doing business’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the national development was linked to creating ‘ease of doing business’ which was the responsibility of the government.

In a meeting with a delegation of renowned industrialists and business figures of the country, the prime minister said the industrialists had been making remarkable contribution to the national economy.

The delegation comprised Mian Mansha, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Khalil Sattar, Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Abdullah, Arif Habib, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Usman Khalid Waheed, Sikandar Mustafa, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Ali Habib and Javed Afridi.

Federal ministers Hamad Azhar, Syed Ali Zaidi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, advisors Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain,

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and senior officers also attended the meeting.