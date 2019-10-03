IHC inquests Marghzar Zoo’s animal deaths

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed officials of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the deaths of animals that has become a consistent feature of Islamabad Zoo and restored the Islamabad zoo director and directed him to probe the death of animals as well as other loopholes in the zoo’s affairs.

In the last few years, a total of 22 animals died in the Islamabad zoo including five nilgais were died during January and December, lately, the postmortem report discloses that nilgais died due to the consumption of poison in the regular food.

Recently, a urial and chinkara have died in the zoo. Other animals including crocodiles are kept under deplorable conditions.