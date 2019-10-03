Welcoming Montana: Exploring a new food paradise

It is pretty normal for us all to get bored from our day to day life. Being at office or in classroom for hours is a tiring experience after which one is in search of a place where there is good food and comfort. It’s rare to find a good combination of both. Cafe Montana is a new addition to the list of places to make your weekend a little more delicious.

Cafe Montana Xinhua Mall has the prettiest indoor setting for a romantic evening with your special someone. It’s bohemian and relaxed vibe with lots of greenery and pretty decor makes it a hot spot to hangout.

The hidden gem in Xinhua Mall is an absolute delight and offers the whole package: delicious food, beautiful ambiance and excellent service. The slow music in background surely adds to the relaxing vibes the cafe generously offers.

The first few things you’ll notice as soon as you enter the cafe are the pretty tables and lights. There is a cute pattern on the main wall which is surely +1 for your Instagram.

They’ve got indoor and outdoor sitting. Inside sitting has a warm feeling to it.

Cafe Montana hosted a food tasting event that was attended by notable food and fashion bloggers and media representatives. Approximately 50 community members enjoyed various foods served by Cafe Montana at the Food Tasting, Oct. 2 at Xinhua Mall.

“I’m very pleased with the amount of people who got to come out and try out the Food Tasting,” said Kainat Malik, PR Manager Xinhua Mall. “We had a good presence early to get people out and we are still pretty packed toward the end,” she added.

Cafe Montana is opening soon to treat you all with scrumptious food for you to fall in love with.