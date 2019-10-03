Road sign hacked to display a blunt message about Trump

Instead of construction information, it displayed just three words:

The signs were hacked by vandals who pried or cut into them to reach a keyboard to change the message, said National Barricade service manager June Hatfield, who said the signs come standard with built-in locks. She said the message was up for two hours, and an executive went out to reprogram it shortly before 11 a.m., after neighbors contacted the company.

Hatfield warned that altering signs can have consequences, including crashes.

Because the signs often warn about detours and construction zones, altering them creates a risk of crashes. “It’s taking away valuable information that drivers need,” she added.

Local CBS station KIRO 7 said the sign was changed by a vandal, not a city employee. The message was changed and a new padlock put into place to prevent it from happening again.

Notably, a day earlier, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the start of a formal impeachment investigation into Trump. If the House votes to impeach, the case would be heard in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to remove a president from office.