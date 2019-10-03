PIA to start Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur flights from Oct 14

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) has decided to resume Islamabad – Kuala Lumpur flight operations from 14th October, according to a report in Radio Pakistan.

A statement made by the Spokesperson of the Federal Ombudsman reveals that complaints were filed to the Ombudsperson’s office by overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of PIA flights.

The spokesperson added that PIA would start flight operations from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur from 14th October this year.

Earlier, the PIA set a new benchmark for providing subpar services as it operated 46 flights without any passengers, it was learnt last month.

In an audit report received by a private source it was revealed that the national airline suffered huge financial losses by operating 46 empty flights from the federal capital.

The report stated that the PIA flew 46 flights during the time period of 2016 to 2017.

The report made another astonishing revelation that besides these flights, around 36 Hajj flights also operated without any passengers.

The national airline faced a huge loss worth Rs180 million, the report mentioned, adding that no inquiry was launched despite the administration being informed of the matter.