Pakistan Business Council seek Military Chief support in critical condition

Pakistan Business Council seek Military Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s support in critical condition of the economy and the political unrest prevailing in the country.

Pakistan Business Council delegation of at least 20 businessmen called on army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Wednesday to inform the top general of the economic crisis being faced by the country.

The high-level delegation, mostly members of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), met Gen Bajwa at dinner, a member of the delegation revealed to media.

The delegation will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, it was learnt.

“The meetings with the prime minister and the army chief are aimed at addressing the burning issues being faced by the business community in the country,” said a business leader, adding that uncertainty, lack of clarity in government policies, negative growth in large scale manufacturing were the key issues to be discussed.

“We are mainly concerned with the uncertainty in the economic and political situation. The interest rates, lower growth in manufacturing and investment are related to issues,” said a businessman while talking to a local media outlet.