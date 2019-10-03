Blasts were reported around Indian Military ammunition depot along Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The panic was gripped across Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district after loud explosions were heard as the Indian Army destroyed its old ordnance last evening.

The Indian Army stated, “Old ordnance was being destroyed between 6.30 pm and 7.15 pm at Pokhran area of Thar desert, IANS reported.

The force said it is a routine affair and there was nothing unusual about it. As the sound of the blasts reached across the border, the Pakistan security forces were put on alert.

People in the vicinity came out of their homes in panic as the window panes rattled due to the impact of the five or more blasts.

Many thought the blasts were emanating from across the border.