Pakistan makes offers to Malaysian businessmen and investors

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said Malaysian businessmen and investors should benefit from potential and conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.He expressed these views while talking to a Malaysian parliamentary delegation headed by Tan Sri Dato’ Mohamad Arif Bin M D Yusof, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia , who called on him here at the Parliament House. He said, “We can learn from the Malaysian expertise in the promotion of tourism in the country.” The Senate chairman was accompanied by senators Kuhda Babar, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Muhammad Akram and John Kenneth William and Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar.Sanjrani said Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir’s visit to Pakistan early in the year had further boosted these ties. Notably, earlier in March, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on commerce revealed that business leaders accompanying Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his visit to Pakistan would sign three memorandums of understanding covering up to $900 million worth of investments in information technology and telecom sectors.Since taking office last August, Khan has approached nations that have warm relations with Pakistan, including China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Malaysia, to bring investment and financial deposits to help reduce a widening current account deficit and shore up foreign reserves.