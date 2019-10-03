Pakistan makes offers to Malaysian businessmen and investors

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said Malaysian businessmen and investors should benefit from potential and conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a Malaysian parliamentary delegation headed by Tan Sri Dato’ Mohamad Arif Bin M D Yusof, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia , who called on him here at the Parliament House.

He said, “We can learn from the Malaysian expertise in the promotion of tourism in the country.”

The Senate chairman was accompanied by senators Kuhda Babar, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Muhammad Akram and John Kenneth William and Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar.