See Johnny Cash’s new ‘The Gift’ documentary trailer

Fifty-one years ago, late singer and songwriter Johnny Cash was emerging from one of the lowest ebbs in his personal life and in his already-legendary career in country music. With the electrifying live album Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison and a groundbreaking network TV series on the horizon, Cash was on his way to becoming an American icon. On November 11th, YouTube Originals will premiere the documentary film The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, a searing portrait of the Man in Black, whose personal character and bold artistry were shaped by deep spirituality and unshakable tragedy.