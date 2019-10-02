Centre takes lead in citizens complaint resolution; Sindh redressal rate lowest

The federal cabinet was informed at a recent meeting that federal government was leading the provincial governments in redressal of citizens’ complaints received at the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Pakistan Citizen Portal, inaugurated by prime minister on October 28, 2018, is the first largest citizen engagement initiative in the history of the country. The entire system has been locally developed at zero cost. The portal is linked to all provincial governments with one-click access to over 7000 government offices. The cabinet was informed that the portal was short-listed in 4646 mobile applications of 87 countries and the platform got global recognition as second best service delivery application during World Government Summit held in Dubai in February 2019.

The cabinet was informed that so far 1.173 million users have registered themselves on the portal with 1,003,000 inland users, 103,000 overseas Pakistanis and 4,000 foreigners. Province-wise data reflects 568,000 users from Punjab, 284,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137,000 from Sindh, 35,000 from Islamabad, 12,000 from Balochistan, 7,000 from AJK and 1,000 users from Gilgit Baltistan are registered on the portal.

The report presented to the cabinet states that the Federal Government resolved 509,153 complaints out of 553,125 achieving resolution rate of 92%. In Punjab 392,292 complaints were resolved with 88% redressal rate. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured 87% on the score card by resolving 100635 out of 116050 complaints. In Islamabad 9,909 complaints were resolved out of 11137. Balochistan Government resolved 6166 complaints out of 7782 securing 79% redressal rate. The Sindh government, however, lagged behind all other governments with merely 40% redressal rate and could only resolve 38,268 complaints out of 95894 received at Pakistan Citizen Portal.

While briefing the cabinet about the number of super escalated complaints it was informed that out of 37029 complaints which were pending since more than 90 days, 84% complaints pertain to Sindh government.

The cabinet was apprised that on the basis of the nature and feedback received from the citizens, various policy initiatives were taken to facilitate the people of the country. These policy initiatives include, among others, enforcement of SOPs for facilitation of persons with missing finger prints, exemption of overseas Pakistanis from withholding tax, payment of outstanding stipends to over 29000 interns who were hired by the previous government but were not paid their stipend, facilitation of females and persons with disabilities etc.

It was informed that on the basis of the complaints, strict action was taken and senior level officers were taken to task for dereliction of duty. The Cabinet was informed that a DG of CDA was suspended on a complaint filed by a citizen. In Punjab high ranking police officers were either suspended or made OSDs (Officer on Special Duty). Chief Secretary Punjab show-caused 2 Deputy Commissioners, warning letters were issued to 03 Deputy Commissioners, 03 Assistant Commissioners were suspended, 20 ACs were issued displeasure letters and explanations were sought from other senior officers of various departments.

Various success stories where the citizens were provided relief were also shared with the Cabinet. These include provision of assistance to the citizens in cases of non-cooperation from government officials and offices, action against high-handedness of police officials, recovery of abductee, blackmailing, taking action against police officials who had colluded with culprits involved in rape of a girl, bringing back of Pakistani citizen who was stuck in Saudi Arabia due to bankruptcy of the company.

The cabinet was informed that efforts were afoot to institutionalize the system and create greater awareness among public about the facility. Efforts were also being made to stop misuse, blackmailing and malafide through implementation of Citizen’s Responsibility Index.

The prime minister and the cabinet members appreciated the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed that greater awareness should be created about the portal so that the government could serve the people better and improve governance structure in the country. The prime minister observed that the initiative was taken to reach out to the people of Pakistan and to connect them directly with the government which has the responsibility to serve them.