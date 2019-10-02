‘Learn Smart Pakistan’ project launched to make schools technologically equipped

After successful outcome of usage of the latest technology in over 300 public and private sector schools, a technology company, Knowledge Platform, has planned to introduce the technology in more educational institutions to make them technologically equipped.

Knowledge Platform Executive Director Talha Munir Khan at a press conference on Wednesday at the National Press Club briefed the journalist about the ‘Learn Smart Pakistan’ product. He said the solution was installed in 75 public-sector girls schools in Islamabad while around 300 schools across the country. “Some 900 teachers were trained for proper usage of the app and it yielded very positive results due to which we intend to implement it at the larger level,” he said, adding that they have secured cooperation of the Beaconhouse School System and Lakson Investments Venture Capital in order to design curriculum and other academic resources through the technology.

When asked, how the app would be used in public-sector and private schools at a time when the government is already planning to introduce a uniform curriculum at all the educational institutions, Munir said, “We have designed this technology with maximum flexibility as it can easily be modified and adjusted as per the requirement. He said several prominent individual investors have also subscribed to shares in Knowledge Platform. “Outside the equity funding round, Future Trust, a trust established by the JS Group, provided a substantial funding facility to support Knowledge Platform’s education mission,” he explained.

Munir said the company’s comprehensive education technology solution includes instructional content, videos, games and assessments aligned to the national curriculum, learning management systems, artificial intelligence, data and reporting, teacher training and technical and school support. “Through its online and mobile Learn Smart Pakistan product, students across the country study free of cost. Knowledge Platform’s low-cost, in-school Learn Smart Classroom product provides teachers effective support in the classroom through digitized lessons and assessments for key subjects,” he claimed, and recalled that in a rare instance of Pakistani export of intellectual property, its international award-winning learning technology now powers English education for over 400,000 students in China. On the occasion, Nassir Kasuri from Beaconhouse said the technology is enabling and challenging education in unprecedented ways. “Enabling, because it is now possible to expose students to collaboration and learning tools that were unthinkable a decade ago,” he said. “As in a world being transformed by technology, schools are being forced to ask what skills will be relevant for students in the future. By investing in Knowledge Platform, we are hoping to use technology to address the challenges of 21st century learning,” he went on to say. “We believe that our 45 years of experience in education combined with Knowledge Platform’s fantastic education technology capacity will be a winning combination,” he added.