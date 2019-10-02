Pakistani Consulate in Bradford working without CG for more than 10 months

With the country desperately needing the attention of international community and overseas Pakistanis to highlight the gross human rights violation by the Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the important position of counsel general (CG) in Bradford is lying vacant for more than ten months.

Pakistan’s previous counsel general (CG) in Bradford Ahmed Ali Amjad was transferred to Dubai UAE in January 2019 and since then the country consulate in Bradford is being looked after by the clerical staff, sources confirmed to Daily Times. This is important to have an experience person in the current situation to effectively articulate the country position on Kashmir and actively interactive with the both British and Pakistani community across the Yorkshire, they added. Similarly, the non- availability of a CG had badly affected the overall working of the mission.

Bradford is named as a little Pakistan, around 20% of the city total population is of Pakistani origin with large number of influential Pakistani in every filed of life lives in Bradford and surrounding areas. The city’s 2 out of 5 MPs are of Pakistani origin namely Imran Hussain and Naz Shah and votes of Pakistanis always play a vital role in the success of any candidates in rest of the constituencies. However, a city with such a strategic importance is without CG since Ali left in January 2019.

An official of foreign office on the condition of anonymity said that differences over the selection of a new candidate as a CG is causing unnecessary delay in the posting of a new officer. They said that being a prized position both the officials of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London and foreign office Islamabad wants to appoint their blue-eyed officer to fill the position.

When approached for their comments, an official of the PHC London said they are aware of the fact and very soon an efficient officer would be appointed in Bradford.