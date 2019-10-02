Conference underlines women’s role in preventing extremism, terrorism

Speakers at a two-day conference here on Wednesday stressed the need to understand the role that woman can play in countering and preventing extremism and terrorism in the society.

The conference titled ‘Pivotal Role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan in Peace Building and Harmonisation of Society’ was organised by International Islamic University Islamabad in collaboration with Council of Islamic Ideology and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus.

Prominent among those who attended and spoke during the two-day event were: First Lady of Pakistan Samina Alvi Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan, Advisor to PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Member Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Punjab Minister of Punjab for Women Development Ashfa Riaz Fatyana, IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al-Darweish, IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Vice Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana, Women University Multan Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi and Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz. A large number of academicians, intellectuals, scholars, civil society members and students also attended the event.

In their addresses, the speakers maintained that no doubt there is rising awareness that how the men and women in Pakistan are getting adversely affected by violent extremism and acts of terrorism, however, the role the women have performed, are performing or may perform to counter and prevent the menace has not been properly considered, focused and highlighted. They focused on understanding the role the women can play in countering and preventing the problem of extremism and terrorism and to augment awareness about the related issues, besides highlighting the problems that are adversely affecting the peace, prosperity and overall development of the country.

The conference signified the role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan for establishment of a peaceful society and threw light on the strategies through which the rule of law, justice and the principles of reciprocity in relation to rights and obligations can be achieved.

“It is high time that the youth are made aware of an unobtrusive manner through which violent extremism finds its way into the educational institutions and the society at large. Hence, there is a need for an open discussion on issues related to violent extremism, its root causes, its impact particularly on women and girls and different ways to address it,” the participants maintained. They also stressed the need to sensitise and enlighten women on the various aspects of violent extremism in the context of Pakistan, the existing locally implemented models for preventing it and the role women can play at all levels in addressing the menace effectively.

Other topics discussed during the conference included various aspects of women's roles in promoting peace, countering extremism, nation building, and addressing social challenges in Pakistani society.



