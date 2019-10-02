Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day celebrated

The Nigerian high commissioner hosted a large reception at the local hotel to mark the country’s 59th Independence Day.

Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan Major General (R) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON, mni and his wife and officers of the high commission welcomed the guests at the ceremony. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati was the chief guest. The reception was attended Members of the National Assembly, high civil/military officials, businessmen, journalists, members of civil society, cultural community and social elite of Pakistan, ambassadors/ high commissioners, diplomats and defence advisers of different embassies/ high commissions and heads of international organizations, officers.

The official part of the reception included playing of national anthems of Nigeria and Pakistan. Cutting of the anniversary cake by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and Nigerian High Commissioner along with ambassadors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said both Pakistan and Nigeria enjoy excellent relations. He said Nigeria is very important country therefore Pakistan is looking for to have increased engagement with Nigeria in order to have access to other African countries thru Nigeria.

Azam Swati also talked about PTI government priorities especially on the foreign front and termed PM recent visit to UNGA a great success.

He said the international community needed to pay attention to plight of the suffering Kashmiri people before it was too late

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan Major General (R) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON, mni, thanked the Chief Guest Azam Khan Sawati and other guests for their participations. He said that 57 years ago Nigeria established Diplomatic Relation with Pakistan. These years of diplomatic relations have witnessed the strengthening of Nigeria-Pakistan excellent bilateral cooperation and friendship which have been rooted deeply in the hearts of our two peoples regardless of daunting challenges confronting our brotherly countries.

Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON, mni, said that given the commonalities between Nigeria and Pakistan, such as population, cultural, economic growth, membership of international organizations, development of infrastructural facilities including roads, railway and power which are aimed at attracting foreign direct investment of both countries .he said we are committed to uplifting our relationships to greater heights in the coming years. End of the occasion guests enjoyed dinner with Nigerian dishes.