Women’s right

Sir: Women in Pakistan are facing extreme hardships. Many factors are involved regarding women’s ailments ie religious and cultural that are considering women as second citizens.

Women’s of rural areas are spending harder life where wani and swara is very common. Male dominated culture of Pakistan always targeted women in every sphere of live. Not only women are being treated horribly but people just assume that women can’t do tasks that men do only because of their gender which lowers their self-esteem.

Good thing is that women in Pakistan are now raising their voices. Many laws have been passed in our legislation assemblies but still long way to go. Hope, women of Pakistan will be protected more.

NADEEMA BILQUIS

Lahore