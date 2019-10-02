Election Commission de-notifies Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified former deputy speaker Qasim Suri as the Member of National Assembly (MNA) following delcaration of his disqualification by an election tribunal last Friday.

The decision came after the election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) last week declared Suri’s election to the National Assembly as void and ordered a re-election in the constituency.

Suri was elected as an MNA from NA-265 (Quetta-II) on a ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the General Elections 2018. The result was challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had filed a petition against alleged rigging in the constituency.

The former deputy speaker had challenged his disqualification from the National Assembly seat in Supreme Court on Tuesday. The petition urges the top court to declare the tribunal’s decision as void.