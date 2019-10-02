That bolus that stuck

ringed in my breath-pipe

that misery that muck

scattered me like tripe

on a nude day

spent lying in the solarium

and nothing to pay

except the die-hard solatium

that the invertebrate needs

and love too soon hopes

spent wasting in distant meads

twisted in tiring ropes

again and again

the trumpet sounds

to herald the bane

of white skulls in mounds

a caveat, a caveat;

a union, a fusion

too soon, to part

all in a hopeless illusion

But they will again

come cantering in

in vain, in vain

nor heed my mind’s din

meanwhile, in my breath-pipe

I find irretrievably stuck

scattering me like tripe

love, that muck