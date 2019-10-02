Cabinet reshuffle list on social media is fake: Naeem Ul Haq

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haq on Wednesday rebuffed social media reports referring a list of Federal Cabinet Members who were either being removed or reshuffled.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Haque said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today and can confirm that the list of cabinet changes being circulated on the social media is totally false and there is no truth in it.

The special assistant said, “Our adversaries continue to indulge in fake messages to create divisions in the party. But that is not going to happen.”

A fake list carrying the names of the changes had started circulating on the internet on Tuesday.

