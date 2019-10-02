The Supreme Court (SC) of India gave Narendra Modi-led government four weeks to submit replies in petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported.

The petitioners were granted one week to file responses once the Indian government submits responses. The five-member bench also allowed New Delhi and IOK administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging the revoking of special status granted to the occupied valley.

Furthermore, the SC also placed an embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370, as per the sources.

Notably, the bench will take up the matter on November 14. The BJP government stripped occupied Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5 while placing the valley under a lockdown and arresting Kashmiri leaders in a bid to prevent protests against the move. On October 5, the lockdown will have been in place for two months.

Moreover, the pleas have challenged the communication blockade in occupied Kashmir, the illegal detention of children, the impact of restrictions on healthcare and other heinous crimes.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, refused the plea of petitioners that not more than two weeks be given, said The Hindu.

Senior Counsel Raju Ramachandran pointed out that the bifurcation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, approved by Indian parliament on August 5, would come into effect on October 31. “The process will be irreversible and the petitions must not be rendered infructuous,” he urged the court.

Additionally, National Conference Lok Sabha members Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi have also filed a petition under Article 32 of Constitution, which allows the Supreme Court to issue any order to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. According to them, the presidential order was “unconstitutional, void and inoperative” in occupied Kashmir.