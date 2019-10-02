9-year-old among 144 minors detained in IHK

Indian authorities in Occupied Kashmir have detained 144 minors, including a nine-year-old, since the government removed the region’s special status in August, a police list seen by AFP showed on Tuesday. Sixty of the minors are under 15, according to the document submitted to a committee appointed by India’s Supreme Court to look into allegations of illegal detentions. Reasons given by the police for detaining the minors include stone pelting, rioting and causing damage to public and private property, the committee said in its report. Most have since been released.

The police, however, denied that any child was taken into “illegal detention” and said that the juveniles were “dealt strictly (with) as per the prescribed law”.

“It happens often that when minors/juveniles indulge in stone pelting, that they are momentarily held up on the spot and sent home. Some of these incidents are exaggerated beyond proportion,” the report quoted the police as saying.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri in Ganderbal district on Tuesday. The youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the town. The operation, which was launched by the Indian troops along with paramilitary forces, continued till last reports came in. New Delhi stripped India-held Kashmir (IHK) of its autonomy on August 5, sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, cutting telecommunications and detaining thousands of people.

Almost two months on, many of the region’s top politicians remain in custody and mobile phones and the Internet remain largely snapped in the Kashmir Valley.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said last month she was “deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris”.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the UN General Assembly that India could unleash a “bloodbath” in the Muslim-majority territory.

An uprising against Indian rule and a tough Indian response has killed tens of thousands of people since 1989, most of them civilians.