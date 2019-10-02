Opposition stages walkout against passage of bills outside House

The combined opposition walked out of the National Assembly on Tuesday over the passage of bills through presidential ordinance without presenting them before the House.

The rumpus started when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nafeesa Shah protested against the bill, which was tabled by the treasury benches. The PPP leader said 11 presidential ordinances have been issued and privileges of chairmen of standing committees have been stamped out.

Standing committee chairman holds the authority to summon committee meeting, but a condition to take speaker’s permission has been imposed on it as well, she added. As a protest, she said they held a token walk out from the house.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said a citizen facilitation center has been functioning in the federal capital to issue domiciles to the residents of Islamabad. He said this facility is preparing thirty to thirty five domiciles every day. Responding to a calling attention notice, the parliamentary secretary said a mobile app is also being developed to ensure that the residents of the federal capital get their domiciles at their doorsteps.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the house that the Prime Minister in the last cabinet meeting gave directions to make the system of issuance of domicile more simplified and transparent. He said the people will soon see a change in this regard.

Today, the government had tabled over three dozens of bills including the closure of business centre during prayer times have been submitted in the NA but at the same time, opposition termed the steps against the parliament norms. The House will now meet tomorrow at 11 in the morning.