Putli Tamasha at Alhamra attracts children and families from all over the city

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has always been at the forefront in providing quality and purposeful entertainment to the public. In this regard, children’s favourite show “Putli Tamasha” was presented to the children which was attended by a large number of children and adults at Alhamra Art Centre Lahore the Mall.

Providing purposeful and meaningful entertainment to the masses through puppet shows is a centuries-old tradition.

The LAC is working for the development of every area of arts and has always played a significant role; various shows on different topics are being organized through Puppet shows at Alhamra on every Sunday.

In every Puppet show Alhamra has highlighted various issues like health, education and environment etc. Children along with their parents are invited to attend the show on every Sunday. Puppet show is a regular feature of the LAC to promote culture and traditions with children in understanding their folk legacies which is an important part of their devolvement.

On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that for decades, the Lahore Arts Council has been presenting the children’s show “Putli Tamasha” to provide purposeful and positive entertainment to the children in the best environment.