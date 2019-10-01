Qasim Suri approaches SC to challenge his disqualification

Formal National Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri challenged on Tuesday his disqualification in the Supreme Court (SC).

Suri’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari submitted the petition on behalf of his client. In his petition, the former NA speaker stated that the tribunal did not review the evidence properly, local media reported.

The petition requested the SC to declare his disqualification as null and void. Suri has even asked the apex court to take up his appeal on Wednesday.

On September 27, Balochistan High Court’s election tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, declared the election of Suri as null and void. The election tribunal had also ordered a re-election in NA-265 constituency.

A petition was filed against the election of the deputy speaker by Balochistan National Party leader Lashkari Raeesani. In his petition, Raeesani alleged that there was rigging in the 2018 general election. He was among the five candidates to have contested from the constituency.