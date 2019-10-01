Mahira Khan wasn’t recognized at Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan is part of the prestigious Paris Fashion Week as L’Oreal Pakistan’s ambassador this year.

She was given this opportunity by one of the makeup brands L’Oreal Pakistan she has been working with which has also been one of the main sponsors of Paris Fashion Week for a long time.

She wore a black leather jacket with white flowy top as she walked the ramp for late fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld in collaboration with L’Oreal.

While Pakistani media and the public were in awe for the way their superstar Mahira was representing their country, a foreign media Dailymail wrote an article where they addressed Mahira Khan as ‘L’Oreal team member’.



However, nothing could stop Mahira from spreading the magic of her beauty and class.