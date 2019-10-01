Murad Ali Shah’s arrest will be like crossing a red line for PPP: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said any attempt by the government to arrest Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah without evidence will cause an irreparable damage to the federation besides putting his party on a collision course with the Centre, media reports said.

“There is no reason morally, constitutionally and otherwise for the arrest of Murad Ali Shah. If he is arrested, then it will be a bad omen for the federation because he is the chief executive of a federating unit who has been elected with overwhelming majority,” Bilawal said while speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail where he had gone to visit his jailed father. He pointed out that from the investigations and arrest, it was amply clear that the government was using the NAB as a tool of political victimisation. “The selected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has imprisoned political opponents despite having zero evidence. This is victimisation, not accountability,” he said, and also issued a stern warning to the government, saying Murad’s arrest would result in widespread protests. “His arrest will be like crossing a red line for the PPP. The reaction will be so strong that you will forget about the Azadi March,” he said, referring to the nationwide protest proposed by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

Bilawal also once again ruled out joining the JUI-F spearheaded march that envisions bringing the federal capital to a standstill, saying the PPP has a clear policy regarding ‘dharna (sit-in) politics’. He also quashed rumours of any deal with the government on the lines of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).