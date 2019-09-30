Pakistan economy faces setback over Foreign Direct Investment front as the FDI nosedives in Pakistan.

Serious concern over the falling trend of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country, which has plunged by over 58 percent during the first two months of the new fiscal year 2019-20.

The APBF president Syed Maaz Mehmood has said that drastic steps and robust political will could revive the economy so it could grow significantly and constantly while displaying a visible impact. Mahmood advocated the need for widening the country’s tax base in a bid to uplift tax-to-GDP ratio from its current poor level.

On a month-on-month basis, the FDI inflows in August declined by a massive 57.8 percent to $83.4 million from $198 million in August 2018. He advocated the need for raising the country’s tax base so that tax-to-GDP ratio improves from current poor level.