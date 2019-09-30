NASA failed to locate India’s failed Vikram Lander

Our @LRO_NASA mission imaged the targeted landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. The images were taken at dusk, and the team was not able to locate the lander. More images will be taken in October during a flyby in favorable lighting. More: https://t.co/1bMVGRKslp pic.twitter.com/kqTp3GkwuM — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2019

“So far the… team has not been able to locate or image the lander,” NASA said.

“It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; the Vikram lander may be hiding in a shadow,” the space agency added, saying the LRO will pass over the site again in October.

The NASA’s latest revelations negated India’s space mission assertions of locating the failed Vikram Lander, which they made a few days after India’s attempt to land its unmanned spacecraft on the moon.

India lost contact with its unmanned spacecraft before it was due to land on the Moon earlier this month, in a blow to country’s ambitious low-cost lunar programme. Indian has hoped to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to successfully land on the moon.

The initial parts of the descent went smoothly. However, less than two miles above the surface, the trajectory diverted from the planned path. The control room fell silent, as communication from the lander was lost.

In the following days, Indian space scientists desperately tried to establish communication with their broken Moon lander, having located the probe that went silent moments before it was due to make a historic soft landing.