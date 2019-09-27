Masood Khan appeals US to save Kashmir, residents

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has appealed the people of United States (US) to step forward to defend the rights of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who were bearing the brunt of Indian terror, aggression and colonization since August 5.

He expressed these views while addressed a large gathering of Americans from different walks of life, at the prestigious Harvard Club in New York , said a press release received here on Friday.

The President said like the United States, the Kashmiris had fought a war of independence in 1947 during which they were able to liberate only a part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, before India moved in and occupied a big chunk of its territory.