UN to send peace keeping forces in Kashmir valley to stop humanitarian crises: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik Friday asked United Nation (UN) to play its pro active role and must take appropriate measures to stop humanitarian crises emerging in Indian Occupied Kashmir after Hitler Modi’s move of scraping special status of Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel , she demanded the international community and UN to send fact finding mission and peace keeping forces in the Held valley to stop the genocide that Indian forces are committing there.

She urges the UN to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination according to the UN Resolutions as it was the responsibility of UN to bring peace in region.