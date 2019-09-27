ISLAMABAD: Normal life continues to suffer due to the military lockdown and suspension of mobile and internet connectivity on the 54th consecutive day, Friday , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people were facing shortage of basic commodities including life-saving drugs with children and the elderly suffering from serious ailments bearing the brunt of the clampdown imposed by India since 5th of August. Shops and business establishments are also closed while public transport is off the road.