Pakistan will never disappoint Kashmiris: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday met youth and students drawn from various educational and professional institutions from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Kashmir is part and parcel of our soul. Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir,” the army chief said while addressing the youth. He said Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The army chief said Indian deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJK and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley are worst examples of human rights violations. “We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them,” he said, and urged the youth to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership. He asked them to continue working hard as in their success is the success of Pakistan.

The youth also conveyed their resolve and said that Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life.

Separately, Chief Executive of International Islamic Bank and member of ruling family of the State of Qatar Shaikh Ali Bin Abdulla Thani Al-Thani on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, enabling environment including security for economic cooperation was discussed.

The COAS said security situation in Pakistan is fast improving and now moving from better stability to enduring peace which is essential for foreign investment and economic growth.

The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the country and the region which will facilitate economic activity.