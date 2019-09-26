Pakistan briefs P5 envoys about Indian propaganda

Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Thursday briefed resident ambassadors of the P-5 Missions in Islamabad about the intensified anti-Pakistan propaganda emanating from India.

Referring to the intensified Indian campaign against Pakistan, especially in the last few days, he especially mentioned the aggressive and belligerent statements emanating from India, especially the Indian military, including baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of ‘terrorist camps’. “Senior Indian military commanders have been giving provocative statements about presence of so-called terrorists planning to infiltrate India and activation of terrorist camps in Mansehra, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad in AJK,” the foreign secretary said, adding that similar venomous rhetoric against Pakistan continues on Indian media as well.

The ambassadors were told that such Indian statements signify their desperate attempts to divert attention of the international community from the humanitarian nightmare in Held Kashmir where Indian atrocities, including curfew and communications blockade, continue for more than 50 days. “Indian statements only vitiate an already tense environment and are a threat to regional peace and stability,” the foreign secretary said. “Pakistan does not wish confrontation but will give a befitting response in case of any misadventure or false flag activity,” he maintained.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan strongly rejects these baseless, unfounded allegations which are being used to build a ground to preemptively justify any Indian misadventure or false flag operation by Indian armed forces along the LoC or elsewhere. “We call upon the P5 countries to ask India to corroborate its fallacious claims about the presence of these so-called terrorist camps,” he said. “Pakistan is ready to provide full cooperation to delegates from P5 countries or diplomats from any other country who wish to visit any of the alleged locations to see for themselves that such Indian allegations are totally baseless and a mere rhetoric to mislead both the international community as well as Indian domestic audience,” he added.

On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. Since then, an indefinite curfew has been in place in the occupied valley while elected leaders are still under house arrest.