Emergence of Hindustan and Yahudistan

With Modi’s second term in Office he is now looking at creating a fascist Hindu Empire while Benjamin Netanyahu is struggling for power in Israel. HE TOO DESIRES TO CREATE A FASCIST Jewish state. Between the two of them both fascism and empire building is back in the 21st century. Hindustan and Yahudistan may be in the making. While Arabs have given up the Palestinian cause, Pakistan continues to challenge the Hindu expansionism. Iranians or the ‘Ajmis’ as they are called stand firm in support of their Muslim brethren both in Kashmir and Palestine.

Like our Iranian brothers in faith, Pakistan continues to fight for the rights of both Kashmiris and Palestinians despite pressure from the West. Most Arab countries have caved in as they owe their existence to the West, USA guarantees their survival. The Israeli PM has announced annexation of Golan Heights and Jordan Valley both captured in the 1967 war. Even the capital has been moved to undivided historic city of Jerusalem. Recently an OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) summit was convened to condemn Israeli expansionism.

Luckily for the Palestinians there is a secular-religious divide within Israel. There are voices of sanity that do not support right wing politics dominated by Zionists. Like Hinduism, Zionism is also tied to the land. While must religious are driven by ideology that is why they could spread (Islam, Christianity, Judaism) these two beliefs are tied to their land of origin.

The recently held elections in Israel have produced no clear winner, the nation is divided. The incumbent PM Netanyahu and the challenger the Ex-Army Chief Benny Gentz are neck to neck (31 vs 33) in the 120 seats parliament. People say, ‘We are a Jewish state but not a religious state’. Perhaps the next government of Israel will determine its future course but the situation in India is dismal.

With Modi’s second term in office, India is becoming a religious state. Secular leadership is being criticized. Effigies of Gandhi are being burnt. Both Nehru and Patel the found fathers are being criticized. In the lure of economic emancipation, the rights of the minorities are being trampled by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) managed government of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

In Israel the voices of sanity are gaining strength while in India they are being muffled which is not a good sign for the inhabitants of the region. No more empires, let us build havens of peace to serve mankind

While the world is moving towards constitutional democracies, the emergence of ‘Hindustan and Yahudistan’ should raise alarms in the democratic world. Unfortunately, the threat is not being taken seriously. The recent events in Kashmir, have the backing of the Jews as they both pursue common interests of annexation of land to enforce their religious edicts. ‘Hindutva’ has been the dream of fascist Hindus of the Indian Sub-Continent fuelled by militant outfits like the RSS. Religious empires tend to be ruthless, once established they go for expansion. Other Hindu/Buddhist states in the region will also be threatened (Nepal, Sri-Lanka, Burma, Bhutan) followed by the two sovereign Muslim countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh). In fact, all the SAARC nations will be under threat from a fascist ‘Hindu State’ if established.

Historically the Sub-Continent has been under Muslim rule for extended periods. After the defeat of a Hindu coalition by the forces of Muhammad of Ghor in 1192, Islamic rule began. Several dynasties followed. After 1757 the British Raj dominated which ended in 1947 by the division of the Indian Sub-Continent on the basis of two nation theory. While the Indian Union promised to be secular, Pakistan emerged as a constitutional Islamic Republic.

During the times of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the Jews of Madina betrayed the movement on several occasions despite contractual agreements. In ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ minorities were protected for their allegiance to the state but the repeated Jewish betrayal forced their exodus. Since that time they have remained stateless till the British decided to settle then on Palestinian lands around 1947/48.

From an empire stand point both ‘Hindus’ and ‘Jews’ are upstarts. While ‘Islamic’ and Christian’ Empires have ruled the world for centuries, ‘Hinduism’ and Zionism’ have been empireless. Unfortunately for them, the era of empire building is over. The mighty socialist Soviet Empire (USSR) was the last to collapse in the latter part of the 20th century. Hindu and Zionist Empires in the 21st century seems out of date and place. The world and its people are grown and mature while empires are outdated. Technology has made a big difference. Hegemony of larger nations over smaller neighbours can no longer be exercised as technological advancement has given them strength. Since the end of second World War in 1945 the world has been safer, no major international conflict has taken place but the potential to self destruct exists.

Today (Sept 21, 2019) is world peace day, as I write this article while both India and Israel are moving away from it. Ashoka the great who was also the last Hindu-Buddhist Emperor of India finally decided against war and bloodshed centuries ago. Today his name shines almost alone like a star. The quest for empire building in the 21st century is a recipe for self destruction which will serve no purpose. In order to serve humanity let us give peace a chance. In Israel the voices of sanity are gaining strength while in India they are being muffled which is not a good sign for the inhabitants of the region. No more empires, let us build havens of peace to serve mankind.

The writer is Ex-Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, He can be reached at fmaliks@hotmail.com