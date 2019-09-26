Environmental destruction

Sir: The environment is being affected badly by the human activities. A healthy environment is necessary for a healthy life. Humans are neglecting its consequences.

We have polluted the encasing of the water and air, far beyond its capacity to cleanse itself. Urgent measures are needed to check further degradation of the environment or a day will come when the environment around us would collapse to make survival a near impossibility. Nature has already started warning us in the form of unexpected disasters and diseases. The motto of the day is to improve or ecology or perish in the absence of it.

Environmental pollution has reached its peak level in our country. In particular our cities are no longer livable.

RIDA LIAQUAT

Karachi