Nadia Hussain and Bilal Ashraf go drifting together at Dew Moto Extreme stunt show

From ‘Red’, ‘Deadpool’ to ‘Baby Driver’, sitting on the driving seat, we have all been guilty of imagining what it’d be like to actually pull off insane stunts like the ones they show in films and series.

Luckily, we got to witness the stunts first hand at Pakistan’s biggest stunt show – Dew Moto Extreme that kick-started its 5th edition with Karachi on September 21, 2019.

Before heading to the show, we scanned Instagram to see what we’d expect but what we saw was far better than what we imagined. The dew daredevils Dallan Goldman, Fredrick Frog Bergren and Nick De Witt on FMX bikes, Stacy Lee May the queen of car spinning; Mike Skelton and Jim McFarlane drifting cars flaunted some mad skills back to back. There were FMX bikes flying in the air pulling off some insane gravity defying stunts, cars spinning out of control. We’re talking smoke tornados, mid-air somersaults, leaps, drifting…an adrenaline rush like no other. The night also saw powerful performances by Ali Azmat, AUJ, Kashmir the Band. You can’t imagine the energy level on ground!

Can we also just take a moment and revisit actors Nadia Hussain and Bilal Ashraf’s Instagram videos? They actually got to sit in the cars during the stunts! How wild is that? You could tell how intense it felt sitting in that car especially when Nadia Hussain while wearing seatbelts was still almost flying from side to side while in the car screaming, “Oh my God, oh my God!”

You could feel the adrenaline rush on her face! If it was that insane sitting inside the drifting car, wonder what hanging off spinning cars would feel like! Yup, we’re trying to picture what it’d feel like pulling off a Stacey Lee May which would be hanging out of a spinning car while smiling, I mean, real time action like never before!

Don’t feel left out if you weren’t in Karachi on September 21 and missed the show because Dew Moto Extreme is travelling across five cities in Pakistan! The next show is scheduled for Multan happening today (September 26) followed by Gujranwala on September 29, Islamabad on October 5 and Lahore on October 12. Are you excited?

