LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan are jointly holding a three-day ‘International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2019’ from Thursday here at Lahore Expo Center.

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal will inaugurate the exhibition to be participated by over 250 delegates from seven countries: Japan, China Germany, Belarus, Jordan, UAE and Austria.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain, Senior Executive Committee Member Daud Ahmed, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and E-Commerce Gateway President Dr Khursheed Nizam held the final preparatory meeting of the Exhibition held here at PCJCCI premises on Wednesday.

They were of the unanimous view that the exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most outstanding opportunities for all participants in different sectors like, Fiber Laser Cutting Machine, Brick Machinery, Mining Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Glass Fiber, Oil & Gas Refined Products, Chemical & Acrylic Fibers and Threads, chilled Iron Shot & Grit, Puff Smacks Machine, Rice Machine, Stationary and mobile Compressor Station, Soya Protein Machine, tyres of all Vehicles, Truck Mounted Concrete Pump, Electric Screwdrivers, Power Shearing & Bending Machine, Truck, Buses, Prime Movers, Block Making Machinery, Concrete Mixer, Diesel / Gas Generators, Drilling Machinery, Fuel Dispenser ,UPS Inverter & Batteries, Power Cable & Switchgear, Construction Hoist, Gantry crane, CNC Machinery etc. They were encouraged to note that almost all sector of the world engineering industry would be showcasing their latest technology, equipment and innovative ideas of new products at the exhibition.

On this occasion, Ahmed Hasnain hoped, “International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2019′, would act as a source of inspiration and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries.

Further, it would also open doors for the up gradation of local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits from the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and BRI (Belt and Road Initiative),” he added.

While, Dr Khursheed Nizam informed the meeting that over 250 delegates from seven countries: Belarus, China, Germany, Jordan, UAE, Japan and Austria etc are participating the three-day exhibition. The exhibition, he said, shall showcase over 200 products at 250 stalls. “The event is expected to host more than 40,000 trade visitors from relevant fields,” he hoped.